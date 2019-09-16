Trump Denies Considering Possible Meeting With Iran With 'No Conditions'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump says reports of his alleged readiness to hold a meeting with Iran with no conditions are false.

"The Fake news is saying that I am willing to meet with Iran, 'No Conditions.' That is an incorrect statement (as usual!)," Trump wrote on Twitter.

On September 4, Trump said that he did not rule out the possibility of meeting with Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani during the upcoming 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The next day, media reported that Washington had proposed organizing such a meeting.

The head of the media office of the Iranian Mission to the UN, Alireza Miryousefi, told Sputnik on Friday that Trump and Rouhani were not expected to hold a meeting during the upcoming UN gatherings in New York.