Trump Denies Discussing Idea To Mandate Macron To Speak With Iran On G7's Behalf - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 04:10 PM

Trump Denies Discussing Idea to Mandate Macron to Speak With Iran on G7's Behalf - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump has refutes claims that he has discussed the idea of giving French leader Emmanuel Macron a mandate to hold talks with Tehran on behalf of the G7, France's LCI tv channel reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, French media, citing a diplomatic source, reported that G7 leaders had tasked Macron with sending a message to Tehran about the future of the Iran nuclear deal, based on the results of negotiations in Biarritz.

France's Biarritz is currently hosting the G7 summit. Relations with Iran are considered among the main thorny issues that divide the club of the world's leading nations. European signatories to the Iran nuclear deal condemn the US withdrawal from the multilateral treaty.

Earlier in the day, Macron said that the G7 leaders had agreed to maintain "join communication" on Iran to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons and avert an escalation of regional tensions.

