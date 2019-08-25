UrduPoint.com
Trump Denies Having Tensions At G7, Says Leaders Getting Along 'Very Well'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 02:00 PM

Trump Denies Having Tensions at G7, Says Leaders Getting Along 'Very Well'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump denied on Sunday the claims that he was having strained relations with other leaders at the G7 summit and said that they were getting along "very well".

"Before I arrived in France, the Fake and Disgusting news was saying that relations with the 6 others countries in the G-7 are very tense, and that the two days of meetings will be a disaster ... Well, we are having very good meetings, the Leaders are getting along very well," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Just ahead of the summit, Trump, in particular, threatened the host of the meeting to tax French wine, if Paris refuses to drop a digital tax on the US tech companies.

The media are also skeptical about reaching a consensus between Trump and other leaders recalling his behavior at the previous summit in Canada, when he left the meeting early and retracted the endorsement of the joint statement following the disagreements with other countries over tariffs.

The Group of Seven (G7) Summit officially opened in the city of Biarritz in southwestern France on Saturday. The meeting annually gathers the leaders of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Canada, Italy and France.

