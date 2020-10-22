UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Grants Clemency To 5 People, Including Former Boxer - White House

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:20 AM

Trump Grants Clemency to 5 People, Including Former Boxer - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump is granting clemency to five individuals, including to former boxer Charles Tanner, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press release.

"Today, President Donald J.

Trump signed Executive Grants of Clemency to commute the sentences of the following individuals: Lenora Logan, Rashella Reed, Charles Tanner, John Bolen, and Curtis McDonald," McEnany said in the release on Wednesday.

McEnany said Tanner was a promising young professional boxer who was convicted in a drug conspiracy case at the age of 24. Tanner was initially sentenced to life in prison, but his time was reduced to 30 years and he has served 16 years to date, she said.

The other individuals were convicted on drug-related or fraud charges, McEnany added.

Related Topics

White House Trump Young Logan Boxer

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group posts 6 pct growth in Q3 consolidat ..

2 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

3 hours ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

4 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

4 hours ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

4 hours ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.