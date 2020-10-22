Trump Grants Clemency to 5 People, Including Former Boxer - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump is granting clemency to five individuals, including to former boxer Charles Tanner, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press release.

"Today, President Donald J.

Trump signed Executive Grants of Clemency to commute the sentences of the following individuals: Lenora Logan, Rashella Reed, Charles Tanner, John Bolen, and Curtis McDonald," McEnany said in the release on Wednesday.

McEnany said Tanner was a promising young professional boxer who was convicted in a drug conspiracy case at the age of 24. Tanner was initially sentenced to life in prison, but his time was reduced to 30 years and he has served 16 years to date, she said.

The other individuals were convicted on drug-related or fraud charges, McEnany added.