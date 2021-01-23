UrduPoint.com
Trump Impeachment Trial To Begin Week Of February 8 - Senate Majority Leader Schumer

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial will begin the week of February 8, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said during remarks on the floor.

Trump was impeached by the House last week for allegedly inciting his supporters to storm Capitol Hill on January 6 to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

Trump has denied the charges and said his remarks were "totally appropriate."

"[Impeachment] presentations by the parties will commence the week of February the 8th," Schumer said Friday.

