Trump Names New US Envoy To Association Of Southeast Asian Nations - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:20 AM

Trump Names New US Envoy to Association of Southeast Asian Nations - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump has nominated a new ambassador to the ten-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the White House said in a statement.

"Major General Eldon Regua, (Retired) to be Representative of the United States of America to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, with the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary," the statement said on Tuesday.

The White House noted that Regua served with distinction in the US Army and Army Reserve for 36 years before retiring in 2013.

"Major General Regua last served as Deputy Commanding General/Chief of Staff (Wartime) for the United States Eighth Army headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Prior to that he was the Commanding General of the 75th Training Division of the United States Army Reserve in Houston, Texas," the statement said.

Currently, Regua serves as the Vice President of NextStep Technology in Springfield, Virginia, the statement added.

More Stories From World

