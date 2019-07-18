Trump Now Says US Mulling Sanctions on Turkey Over S-400 Purchase

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States is looking at imposing sanctions on Turkey for its acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense systems, an apparent reversal of policy that occurred within moments

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States is looking at imposing sanctions on Turkey for its acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense systems, an apparent reversal of policy that occurred within moments.

"We're looking at it, very, very difficult situation for a lot of reasons...We're looking at it, we'll see what we do. We haven't announced that yet," Trump told reporters.

Moments ago, Trump told reporters his administration was not looking at imposing sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the S-400.