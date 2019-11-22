UrduPoint.com
Trump Praises Qatar For Facilitating Taliban Prisoner Swap - Qatari Government

Fri 22nd November 2019 | 05:39 PM

US President Donald Trump praised Qatar in a telephone conversation with Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani for its role in the Afghan prisoner swap that saw the release of US and Australian hostages from Taliban captivity, the Qatari government communications office told Sputnik

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) US President Donald Trump praised Qatar in a telephone conversation with Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani for its role in the Afghan prisoner swap that saw the release of US and Australian hostages from Taliban captivity, the Qatari government communications office told Sputnik.

"The president praised Qatar for its help in freeing professors Kevin King and Timothy Weeks," the communications office said.

Qatar hosts a Taliban foreign office from where the group conducts affairs with the foreign representatives, including talks with US negotiators.

On Tuesday, the Afghan government flew three high-profile Taliban-linked prisoners to Qatar to be exchanged for US national Kevin King and Australian national Timothy Weeks. The two men, both American University in Afghanistan lecturers, were kidnapped by the Taliban in 2016.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed hope on Tuesday that the latest prisoner exchange, along with a reduction in violence in Kabul over the past few days, may lead to success in the intra-Afghan peace talks.

