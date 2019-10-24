UrduPoint.com
Trump Pro-Fracking Agenda Pushes Planet Toward Climate Catastrophe - Environmental Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Fracking companies view US President Donald Trump as a savior because he is willing to prioritize the industry's policies over the planet's survival, the environmental advocacy group food and Water Watch warned in a press release.

Earlier in the day, Trump delivered an address at the so-called Shale Insight conference in the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The US president in a tweet after the event called the audience of oil company representatives "patriots" because they fuel factories and power industries with true American pride.

"Donald Trump is speaking to his base today - the fracking companies whose profits he has put above the health and safety of the planet," Food & Water Watch Executive Director Wenonah Hauter said on Wednesday.

"This polluting industry sees Trump as its savior, along with an administration that rejects science and cheers on climate destruction."

Fracking, a process that injects pressurized water and chemicals into oil and gas wells, boosts production by breaking apart underground rock barriers.

The widely used technique in shale deposits of Texas and the northeastern United States is a key reason for US emergence as the world's leading oil producer and a top producer of natural gas.

While Trump is a huge supporter of fracking, environmentalists claim chemicals used pollute underground supplies of drinking water.

Moreover, environmental groups propose generating electricity exclusively with windmills and solar panels while ending all oil and gas production - a key cause of global warming.

