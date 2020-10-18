UrduPoint.com
Trump Promises Free Antibody Coronavirus Treatment to All Americans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump told his supporters in Wisconsin that all Americans will get the coronavirus treatment he received for free.

"We're gonna make, what I had, available to everybody, free. The antibodies, I think the antibodies are the best thing, we're gonna make it free," Trump said at his campaign rally in Janesville, Wisconsin on Saturday. "This election is a choice between a Trump super recovery and a Biden depression," Trump added.

Earlier in the day, speaking at another rally in Muskegon, Michigan, Trump warned that a Democratic victory in the November elections could make the coronavirus situation worse in Michigan, as well as the US as a whole.

"Democrats would terminate our recovery with a draconian unscientific lockdown like your governor is doing right now," Trump said, stressing that "Biden will shut down the country, delay the vaccine and prolong the pandemic."

Trump resumed his campaign trail earlier this month, holding his first rally (since his positive COVID19 diagnosis) in Sanford, Florida.

Trump told his supporters in Florida that "whatever the hell they gave me" was going to be distributed around US hospitals.

Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center on October 2, not long after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. While at Walter Reed, Trump was treated with an experimental antibody cocktail that targets the coronavirus spike protein.

White House Physician, Dr. Sean Conley, announced on October 12 that Trump had tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days.

First Lady Melania Trump announced on Wednesday that the First Family's son Barron, 14, had also contracted COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms and has recently tested negative.

Trump told his supporters in Wisconsin on Saturday that since Barron was young his immune system was very strong and he was able to easily overcome the virus, like many other young people. In that light, Trump called for reopening schools in the US.

