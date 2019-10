(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he is confident US nuclear bombs at a Turkish airbase are safe.

"We're confident and we have a great airbase there, very powerful airbase," Trump said when asked if he felt confident the 50 US nuclear bombs in Incirlik Air Base in Turkey are safe.