NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had not received any information from the national intelligence on Russia's alleged meddling in the 2020 presidential election or Russia's support for Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders.

"They did not tell me. Intelligence never told me," Trump told a press conference in India.

"It is sort of a strange thing that they went to Bernie. And now I found out� � if I believe what I read, some of your documents, some of your papers � that it was highly exaggerated.

Frankly, I think it is disgraceful. I think it was leaked from the intelligence committee [of] the House, House version. I think they leaked it ... [US Democratic politician Adam] Schiff leaked it, in my opinion. And he should not be leaking things like that. It is a terrible thing to do ... Maybe they don't want him [Bernie Sanders], for obvious reasons. They don't want him so that they put out a thing that Russia is back at it," Trump added.