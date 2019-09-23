UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Ukraine Will Be More Honest Country With Zelenskyy

Muhammad Irfan 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:05 PM

Trump Says Ukraine Will Be More Honest Country With Zelenskyy

Ukraine will be a much more honest country with its new leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Ukraine will be a much more honest country with its new leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.

"I think with the new president you are going to see much more honesty in Ukraine," Trump told reporters at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

One of the reasons Zelenskyy won Ukraine's presidential election, Trump added, was due to his vow to stop corruption.

On Friday, US media reported that Trump urged Zelenskyy several times during a July phone call to cooperate with a corruption probe into former US Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter and his business dealings with a Ukraine gas company.

Biden in 2016 threatened to withhold $1 billion in US loan guarantees if Kiev did not remove the prosecutor who had been investigating his son.

"What Biden did is a disgrace, and what his sin did is a disgrace," Trump said. "His son took money from Ukraine, from China. What Biden did was wrong. "

On Sunday, Trump admitted discussing the Biden corruption probe with Zelenskyy, but said that he had a "perfect phone call."

The US and Ukrainian leaders are expected to have a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on September 25.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Corruption Loan United Nations Business Ukraine China Threatened Company Trump Kiev New York Money July September Gas Sunday 2016 Media From Billion

Recent Stories

8 babies killed in hospital fire in southern Alger ..

13 minutes ago

UK parliament must 'convene without delay': speake ..

13 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi re ..

13 minutes ago

'Success of peace process, conditional to ceasefir ..

13 minutes ago

24-member PTI delegation leaves for China

13 minutes ago

Couple among 3 killed in road accidents

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.