Trump Says US Intelligence Shows China Moving Military Forces to Hong Kong Border

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The United States has intelligence that China is deploying military forces on its border with Hong Kong, which is being rocked by mass protests, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday.

"Our Intelligence has informed us that the Chinese Government is moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong," Trump said in a Twitter message. "Everyone should be calm and safe!"