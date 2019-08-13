UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Intelligence Shows China Moving Military Forces To Hong Kong Border

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 10:40 PM

Trump Says US Intelligence Shows China Moving Military Forces to Hong Kong Border

  WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The United States has intelligence that China is deploying military forces on its border with Hong Kong, which is being rocked by mass protests, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday.

"Our Intelligence has informed us that the Chinese Government is moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong," Trump said in a Twitter message. "Everyone should be calm and safe!"

Related Topics

China Twitter Trump Hong Kong United States Border Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

5 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

12 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

12 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

13 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

22 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.