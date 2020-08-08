Trump Says US Officials on Ground in Lebanon Right Now Identifying Humanitarian Aid Needs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) US officials are on the ground in Lebanon right now identifying requirements for additional humanitarian assistance in the wake of the blast in Beirut, President Donald Trump said at a press briefing.

"The United States is with authorities on the ground right now in Lebanon to identify further health and humanitarian needs and we will provide further assistance in the period to come," Trump said on Friday.

Trump said he informed Beirut that US aircraft were en route with medical suppliers and first responders. The US president also said that he has a conference call planned for Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron, Lebanese leaders and other countries on providing more help.