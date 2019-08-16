UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Would Not Want To See Violent Crackdown In Hong Kong

Fri 16th August 2019 | 02:30 AM

Trump Says Would Not Want to See Violent Crackdown in Hong Kong

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters he is concerned about the recent developments in Hong Kong and would not want to see a violent crackdown by the Chinese.

"Well I am concerned, I wouldn't want to see a violent crackdown," Trump said on Thursday when asked about concerns of a potential violent crackdown by the Chinese in Hong Kong.

