Trump Says Would Not Want to See Violent Crackdown in Hong Kong

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters he is concerned about the recent developments in Hong Kong and would not want to see a violent crackdown by the Chinese.

"Well I am concerned, I wouldn't want to see a violent crackdown," Trump said on Thursday when asked about concerns of a potential violent crackdown by the Chinese in Hong Kong.