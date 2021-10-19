Trump Sues US House January 6 Committee, National Archives - Court Filing

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against the US House committee investigating the Capitol attack and the National Archives and Records Administration to block them from releasing records related to the January 6 events, court documents revealed.

The complaint argues that the committee's investigation is illegal and its request for White House records seeks to obtain them with no reasonable connection to the January 6 riot.

The committee has so far made over 50 separate requests for documents and information, including testimony from more than thirty individuals who worked inside and outside the Federal government around the time of the January 6 riot at the Capitol, according to the court documents.

Moreover, the complaint highlights that the committee seeks Trump's prepared public remarks and actual public remarks, including information about his dealings in national security and foreign affairs during his time in office.

Trump's complaint argues the records request, if satisfied, would damage the United States and its citizens, destroy the fabric of the US constitutional separation of powers and invade privileges designed to maintain autonomy and functioning of the Executive Branch.

The lawsuit points out that the FBI has not found evidence supporting Democrats' argument that the riot at the Capitol was part of an organized plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election or that Trump and his associates were involved in organizing the attack.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration blocked Trump's request to withhold documents pertaining to the January 6 riot at the Capitol complex. The decision authorizes the National Archives to hand over documents requested by the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack.