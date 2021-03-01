Trump Tells CPAC Will Continue to Fight on Republicans' Side, Not Starting New Party

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump said at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando that he has no plans to start a new political party and will support the Republicans.

"For the next four years the brave Republicans in this room will be at the heart of the effort to oppose the radical Democrats, the fake news media ... and I want you to know that I'm going to continue to fight right by your side," Trump said. "We are not starting new parties," he continued.

In late January, US media reported that Trump discussed with associates the formation of a new political party named the "Patriot Party."

"I am not starting a new party," Trump emphasized at the Sunday conference, saying "We will do what we've done right from the beginning, which is to win."

Fox News reported that over half of CPAC participants said they would vote for Trump in 2024.

Trump told CPAC that the Democrats were likely to "lose the White House decisively four years from now," and that he could "even decide to beat them for a third time.

"

A Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll revealed earlier this month that over 45 percent of people who voted for Trump were ready to join a Trump party if he were to create one. Half of the people surveyed said they believed the Republican Party should become "more loyal to Trump," and expressed stronger loyalty to the former president (54%) than they did to the GOP.

"The future of the Republican Party is as a party that defends the socio-economic and cultural interests and values of working American families of every race, color and creed, that's why the party is growing so rapidly and is becoming a different party," Trump told CPAC on Sunday.

Trump heavily critiqued the policies of his successor, US President Joe Biden, saying he had "the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history."

Trump particularly pointed to the emerging border crisis in the US, criticizing Biden's immigration policy and calling it a betrayal of America's core values.