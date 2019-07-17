UrduPoint.com
Trump Thanks Republicans For Unity In Voting Against House Resolution

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 10:20 AM

Trump Thanks Republicans for Unity in Voting Against House Resolution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump has thanked the members of the Republican Party for their unity in voting against the resolution, condemning the president's incendiary statements about the Democrat Congresswomen.

"So great to see how unified the Republican Party was on today's vote concerning statements I made about four Democrat Congresswomen. If you really want to see statements, look at the horrible things they said about our Country, Israel, and much more. They are now the top, most visible members of the House Democrats, who are now wedded to this bitterness and hate," Trump tweeted.

He noted that the Republican vote was 187-4.

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives approved a resolution condemning President Donald Trump's controversial racial remarks about four Democratic members of Congress.

Trump during a series of Twitter posts in recent days has repeatedly criticized "Democrat Congresswomen" for "spreading hate," saying people who complain about the United States should go back to the "broken and crime infested" countries from which they came.

