WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump will on Tuesday host Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House to discuss bilateral relations, a senior US Administration official told Sputnik.

"President Trump will meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia tomorrow to discuss the state of the bilateral relationship," the official said on Monday.