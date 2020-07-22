UrduPoint.com
Trump To Veto NDAA Over Clauses To Rename Bases, Limit Afghanistan Funds - White House

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) US President Donald Trump has been advised to veto the House of Representatives' version of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) over sections stipulating renaming military bases who have been named after Confederate leaders and limiting using funds in Afghanistan, the Office of Management and Budget said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The administration strongly objects to section 2829, which would require renaming of certain military institutions. It also has serious concerns about provisions of the bill that seek to micromanage aspects of the executive branch's authority, impose highly prescriptive limitations on the use of funds for Afghanistan, and otherwise constrain the President's authority to protect national security interests," the release said.

Trump has also been advised to veto the bill over a section that grants the Washington, DC mayor the authority to deny the US president the use of the District of Columbia National Guard.

In addition, the administration opposes a provision of the NDAA that would limit the reduction of US forces in Germany as well as a provision that limits the Defense Secretary's ability to grant full-rate production of the fifth-generation F-35 jet.

Moreover, the administration objects to an NDAA provision to reauthorize funding for the Homeland Defense Radar in Hawaii, given its priority to increase the size and reliability of its interceptor fleet as soon as possible.

Finally, the administration opposes the NDAA over the provision to delay the nuclear warhead acquisition processes and another provision that would make the Missile Defense Agency solely responsible for the development of hypersonic and ballistic tracking space sensor payload.

The House is expected to have a final vote on the NDAA by the end of Tuesday.

More Stories From World

