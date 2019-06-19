UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Underlines His Tough Stance Toward Russia During 2020 Re-Election Rally

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:30 AM

Trump Underlines His Tough Stance Toward Russia During 2020 Re-Election Rally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he was very "tough" toward Russia, while speaking at a rally in Orlando, Florida.

During the rally, Trump also officially launched his 2020 White House re-election campaign.

"Nobody has been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump ... I built up the military, imposed sanctions on Russia and provided alternative energy sources for all over Europe that competed very, very strongly with Russia," Trump said after mentioning accusations by Democrats of his alleged collusion with Russia.

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller released in April a report, summarizing his two-year investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and the campaign team of US President Donald Trump, which both sides refuted.

The report showed no evidence of this collusion. Moreover, US Attorney General William Barr concluded that Mueller's evidence failed to establish that Trump had committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.

Russia has repeatedly denied any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Russia Europe White House Hillary Clinton Trump Orlando Florida April Democrats 2016 2020 All From

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador receives national Jiu-Jitsu team

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

10 hours ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

10 hours ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

9 hours ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.