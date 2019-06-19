Trump Underlines His Tough Stance Toward Russia During 2020 Re-Election Rally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he was very "tough" toward Russia, while speaking at a rally in Orlando, Florida.

During the rally, Trump also officially launched his 2020 White House re-election campaign.

"Nobody has been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump ... I built up the military, imposed sanctions on Russia and provided alternative energy sources for all over Europe that competed very, very strongly with Russia," Trump said after mentioning accusations by Democrats of his alleged collusion with Russia.

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller released in April a report, summarizing his two-year investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and the campaign team of US President Donald Trump, which both sides refuted.

The report showed no evidence of this collusion. Moreover, US Attorney General William Barr concluded that Mueller's evidence failed to establish that Trump had committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.

Russia has repeatedly denied any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.