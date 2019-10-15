UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Electoral Body Confirms Kais Saied Won Presidential Runoff

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 12:50 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Tunisia's Electoral Commission confirmed Monday that Kais Saied, a former law professor who ran as independent in the presidential election, won the vote by landslide.

Saied secured 72.71 percent of the vote in last Sunday's election, according to initial results announced at a televised press conference.

He was challenged by jailed media tycoon Nabil Karoui.

Karoui, the leader of the Heart of Tunisia party who is awaiting trial on tax evasion and money laundering charges, argued last week that his imprisonment had prevented him from campaigning.

More Stories From World

