UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisian Parliament Grants Confidence To New Ministers Appointed By PM

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:12 PM

Tunisian parliament grants confidence to new ministers appointed by PM

Tunisia's Assembly of People's Representatives, or parliament, granted on Tuesday night its confidence to 11 new ministers proposed by Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, according to the state TV

TUNIS (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Tunisia's Assembly of People's Representatives, or parliament, granted on Tuesday night its confidence to 11 new ministers proposed by Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, according to the state tv.

The vote in favor of them followed a general parliamentary session in which 183 out of 217 representatives participated.

Speaking during a plenary session of the parliament for the confidence vote on the proposed new ministers, Mechichi said that "the state suffers from a structural crisis that has grown in recent years, hindering the will for a real responsible reform and opening the way to a populist discourse."He said that the objective of this cabinet reshuffle is "to have more efficiency in the performance of the government."The new cabinet members will take an oath in front of President Kais Saied this week.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Vote TV From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mansoor Bin Mohammed meets UAE Paralympic hero Kha ..

7 minutes ago

CBUAE commences operational procedures to execute ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan HC, consulates in UK to stop manual proce ..

16 minutes ago

Jan Jamali appointed as Honorary Consul General Tu ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus-Negative Armenian Citizens Can Travel ..

1 minute ago

Man saves his son's life, jumps into manhole

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.