Tunisian parliament grants confidence to new ministers appointed by PM

Tunisia's Assembly of People's Representatives, or parliament, granted on Tuesday night its confidence to 11 new ministers proposed by Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, according to the state TV

TUNIS (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Tunisia's Assembly of People's Representatives, or parliament, granted on Tuesday night its confidence to 11 new ministers proposed by Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, according to the state tv.

The vote in favor of them followed a general parliamentary session in which 183 out of 217 representatives participated.

Speaking during a plenary session of the parliament for the confidence vote on the proposed new ministers, Mechichi said that "the state suffers from a structural crisis that has grown in recent years, hindering the will for a real responsible reform and opening the way to a populist discourse."He said that the objective of this cabinet reshuffle is "to have more efficiency in the performance of the government."The new cabinet members will take an oath in front of President Kais Saied this week.