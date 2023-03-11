Tunisian President Speaks in Favor of Appointing Ambassador to Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Tunisian President Kais Saied has expressed dismay that his country does not have an ambassador in Syria.

"There is no excuse that Tunisia does not have an ambassador in Damascus ... and that Syria does not have an ambassador in Tunisia," Saied said as quoted by Mosaique FM radio on Friday.

The Tunisian president added that the choice of government in Syria concerns only the Syrian people and said that he opposes the division of the Syrian state into several parts.

The foreign ministers of Tunisia and Syria have spoken in favor of restoring diplomatic relations.

In 2012, most Arab states recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest against the policies of Syrian President Bashar Assad.