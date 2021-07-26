Tunisia's President Sacks Defence Minister: Presidency
Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 09:41 PM
Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday sacked the defence minister and the acting justice minister, a day after ousting the prime minister and suspending parliament
A statement from the presidency announced the dismissals of Defence Minister Ibrahim Bartaji and acting justice minister Hasna Ben Slimane, who is also government spokeswoman.