Turkey Arrests 5 Terrorist Suspects in Istanbul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Five suspects were arrested in Turkey on Thursday in simultaneous crackdowns on the Islamic State (IS) and al-Qaeda terrorist groups (both banned in Russia) across Istanbul province, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing security sources.

The operations were reportedly carried out in nine places in seven districts of Istanbul.

Turkey designated IS a terrorist organization in 2013 and holds the group accountable for attacks across the country that have claimed over 300 lives and left hundreds more injured.