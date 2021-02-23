Turkey Arrests French woman Wanted by Interpol Over Ties With IS - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) French citizen Sarah Talib, wanted by Interpol over her ties with Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), has been arrested in the Turkish capital of Ankara, the Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a security source.

According to the news outlet, Talib was arrested when she was approaching the French Embassy in Ankara to apply for the return to France.

The source told the news agency that Talib would be deported from Turkey after questioning.