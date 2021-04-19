UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Authorizes Production Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Scientific Advisory Board

Muhammad Irfan 57 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

Turkey Authorizes Production of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Scientific Advisory Board

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Turkey has authorized the production of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, a member of the Turkish Coronavirus Scientific Advisory board announced on Monday.

"Turkey conducted toxicological tests [of the Sputnik V vaccine] and the company that requested its production got an authorization.

The cost of the Russian vaccine in Turkey will amount to approximately $10," Afsin Emre Kayipmaz said, as quoted by Yeni Safak newspaper.

More Stories From World

