Turkey Authorizes Production Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Scientific Advisory Board
Muhammad Irfan 57 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Turkey has authorized the production of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, a member of the Turkish Coronavirus Scientific Advisory board announced on Monday.
"Turkey conducted toxicological tests [of the Sputnik V vaccine] and the company that requested its production got an authorization.
The cost of the Russian vaccine in Turkey will amount to approximately $10," Afsin Emre Kayipmaz said, as quoted by Yeni Safak newspaper.