MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Turkey has authorized the production of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, a member of the Turkish Coronavirus Scientific Advisory board announced on Monday.

"Turkey conducted toxicological tests [of the Sputnik V vaccine] and the company that requested its production got an authorization.

The cost of the Russian vaccine in Turkey will amount to approximately $10," Afsin Emre Kayipmaz said, as quoted by Yeni Safak newspaper.