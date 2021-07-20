Ankara has condemned a recent meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and representatives of the Syria Democratic Council, linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as terrorist by Turkey, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, Macron received the delegation from northern and eastern Syria, consisting of members of the Syria Democratic Council, a political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces alliance led by the Kurdish militia, including People's Protection Units (YPG) and the associated Democratic Union Party (PYD).

"We condemn the meeting of French President Emmanuel Macron with the members of the so-called 'Syria Democratic Council' led by PYD/YPG, the offshoot of PKK terrorist organization in Syria," the statement read.

The ministry's spokesman stressed that France's relationship with the "separatist bloody-handed terrorist organization" and its affiliates "undermines Turkey's national security", and hinders efforts to ensure regional stability. He also noted that Ankara will "resolutely" continue to "fight against this terrorist organization and its affiliates everywhere."

The PKK, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, the European Union, and numerous other countries. The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK in the country's southeast since the 1980s. Turkey occasionally conducts operations against the PKK bases and terrorists in northern Iraq.

Ankara holds the organization responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people.