Turkey Detains 25 Relatives of Dead IS Leader Al-Baghdadi - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Turkish authorities have detained 25 relatives of slain leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in the Russia ) Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, general prosecutor's office of Turkey said on Saturday.

"Al-Baghdadi's relatives were detained in four provinces as part of an investigation into the IS' activities. A total of 25 people were detained: 11 in the province of Kirsehir, five in Samsun, three in the Ordu and six in Sanliurfa. Four of the detainees were arrested by the court accused of participating in an armed terrorist organization," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

In October, US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of al-Baghdadi in the course of a special operation carried out by US Navy Seals in the Syrian rebel-held province of Idlib.

The report comes nearly two weeks after Turkish-backed militia in Syria announced they had caught Al-Baghdadi's sister, Rasmiya Awad, and handed her over to Turkey.

21 members of the family, including children, were sent to repatriation centers where Turkish authorities prepare refugees to be returned to their country of origin.