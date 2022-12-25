Turkey in Talks With Russia on Using Syrian Airspace for Operation Against PKK - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) Turkey is in talks with Russia on using of Syria's airspace to conduct a military operation against forces of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated terrorist by Ankara, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

"We continue to work on neutralizing the terrorist organization. We are discussing opening (Syrian) airspace with Russians.

Contacts on trilateral cooperation between Turkey, Russia and Syria are being further carried out," Akar was quoted as saying in a report by Turkish newspaper Aydiinlik on Saturday.

The minister added that Ankara is also establishing "all sorts of contacts" with Syrian authorities on this matter.

On November 20, Ankara conducted an air operation against militant bases of the PKK and its armed wing YPG in northern Syria and Iraq. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the operation a success and said a ground operation might follow soon.