Turkey Neutralizes Particularly Dangerous PKK Militant In Syria - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) The Turkish intelligence services have neutralized a particularly dangerous militant of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey, in northern Syria, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Sunday.

The militant is Muhyiddin Gulo, a representative of the People's Defense Units ” the Syrian wing of the PKK ” and one of the leaders of the so-called Hebat Derik military academy for terrorists, according to the news agency. The academy, based in the province of Al-Hasakah in northern Syria, was reportedly carrying out the ideological and combat training of militants.

According to Anadolu, Gulo participated in planning attacks on Turkish security forces.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which wants to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terrorist attacks which Turkey blamed on the Kurds. Since 2016, the Turkish armed forces have been conducting air and ground operations against PKK militants in Syria and Iraq.

