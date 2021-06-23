UrduPoint.com
Turkey Not Planning To Send Additional Troops To Afghanistan - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 07:30 PM

Turkey Not Planning to Send Additional Troops to Afghanistan - Defense Minister

Turkey is not planning to send additional troops to Afghanistan to guard the Kabul airport, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Turkey is not planning to send additional troops to Afghanistan to guard the Kabul airport, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.

Earlier in June, Ankara said that the Turkish forces were planning to guard the Kabul airport after the US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"We are already present in Afghanistan, and there is no question of sending additional military forces there to guard the airport in Kabul," Akar said, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.

