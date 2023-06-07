Turkey Plans to Launch Power Generation at Akkuyu NPP Within 1 Year - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Turkey plans to launch electricity production at its first nuclear power plant, the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) under construction in the southern province of Mersin, within a year, Turkish newspaper Sabah reported on Wednesday, citing a road map on the country's energy policy.

The plant's installed power generation capacity is expected to exceed 135,000 MW in 2028, the report said.

Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, which is involved in the construction of the NPP, said in April that the reactor of the plant's first power unit was expected to be launched in 2024.

The Akkuyu NPP is set to be Turkey's first nuclear power plant. The construction of the plant was launched by Rosatom in 2018. All four units of the NPP are scheduled to be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors. The NPP is expected to generate about 35 billion kWh per year and cover up to 10% of Turkey's electricity needs. The project's cost is estimated at about $20 billion.