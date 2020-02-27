Turkey, Russia Discuss Opening Syrian Airspace for Turkish Aerial Drones - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Ankara is discussing with Moscow the possibility of opening the airspace over Syria for flights of Turkish drones, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier said that the closed airspace over Idlib for the Turkish armed forces is the biggest problem for Ankara.

"Our negotiations with the Russian delegation continue on the topic of the Syrian airspace. We are discussing with the Russians the opening of the [Syrian] airspace for the flights of drones. We have reached a certain point, although the problem still remains. We have all the reasons to hope for success. Both sides are making efforts," Akara said as quoted by Turkey's NTV television.