UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey, Russia Discuss Opening Syrian Airspace For Turkish Aerial Drones - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:12 PM

Turkey, Russia Discuss Opening Syrian Airspace for Turkish Aerial Drones - Minister

Ankara is discussing with Moscow the possibility of opening the airspace over Syria for flights of Turkish drones, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Ankara is discussing with Moscow the possibility of opening the airspace over Syria for flights of Turkish drones, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier said that the closed airspace over Idlib for the Turkish armed forces is the biggest problem for Ankara.

"Our negotiations with the Russian delegation continue on the topic of the Syrian airspace. We are discussing with the Russians the opening of the [Syrian] airspace for the flights of drones. We have reached a certain point, although the problem still remains. We have all the reasons to hope for success. Both sides are making efforts," Akara said as quoted by Turkey's NTV television.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Idlib Ankara Tayyip Erdogan TV All

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency unites industry leaders in GSIA s ..

15 minutes ago

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

28 minutes ago

Haqqani leader welcomes Australian Professor at Do ..

30 minutes ago

Precautionary measures to avoid Coronavirus

32 minutes ago

Zimbabwe risks 'deep humanitarian' crisis, IMF war ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish citizens returning from Iran to be quarant ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.