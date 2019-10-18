UrduPoint.com
Turkey Seeks Agreement With Russia On Kurdish Forces Pullout From Syria's Manbij - Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:57 PM

Turkey Seeks Agreement With Russia on Kurdish Forces Pullout From Syria's Manbij - Erdogan

Turkey would like to reach agreement with Russia on withdrawing Kurdish forces from Syria's Manbij, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Turkey would like to reach agreement with Russia on withdrawing Kurdish forces from Syria's Manbij, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence agreed on Thursday on a 120-hour ceasefire in Syria's north to ensure Kurdish militia's pull back from the Turkish border. Pence pledged that US troops would not return to the area.

"Our aim is to reach reasonable agreement with Russia. Our condition is that terrorists from the Kurdistan Workers' Party should be cleared from territories that are currently controlled by the [Syrian] regime. In this case, if Manbij is controlled by the regime, we will have no reason to worry," Erdogan said, adding that he would discuss this with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their meeting on October 22 in Russia's Sochi.

