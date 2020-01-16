Turkey to render airports carbon-free: Official

Turkey will launch a project for carbon-free airports in a bid to take measures against global warming and the climate change, the country's transportation and infrastructure minister said

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Turkey will launch a project for carbon-free airports in a bid to take measures against global warming and the climate change, the country's transportation and infrastructure minister said.

The project aims sustainable management of airports and leave a more livable world for next generations, Cahit Turhan told Anadolu Agency.

"The airport-generated carbon emissions causing global warming will be calculated in line with international standards," he said.

Turhan stressed that investments in renewable energy and electric vehicle usage in airports will be increased.

The project will include all airports in Turkey and General Directorate of State Airports Authority will apply to Airport Council International, only global trade representative of the world's airports, for the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program, the official added.

Also addressing Turkey's zero waste project, led by First Lady Emine Erdogan, he said recycling will be further prompted to minimize waste generation in airports.

Turhan also said deicing chemical will be collected and removed in the winter to prevent chemical leaking into the soil.