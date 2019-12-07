(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had signed the memorandum on maritime zones with Tripoli , and the document would be sent to the United Nations for registration.

Earlier in the day, the official gazette of Turkey published the memorandum, which had already been ratified by the country's parliament.

"Turkey and Libya have signed the memorandum on the demarcation of maritime zones. It was passed by our parliament. I signed it and now the document will be sent to the United Nations," Erdogan said in Istanbul as broadcast by Turkish NTV channel.

On November 27, Turkey and the internationally recognized Libyan government based in Tripoli (GNA) signed a memorandum that set a new maritime border that runs through a zone in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as theirs. The GNA-Turkey agreement would allow Turkey to use Libyan airspace and enter territorial waters without permission from the local authorities.

Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and the parliament based in eastern Libya have each voiced their objection to the agreement. Libyan Ambassador to Athens Maiza Gzllal was declared a persona non grata by Greece.