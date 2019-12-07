UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Submit Maritime Border Pact With Libya's GNA To UN For Registration - Erdogan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 08:11 PM

Turkey to Submit Maritime Border Pact With Libya's GNA to UN for Registration - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had signed the memorandum on maritime zones with Tripoli, and the document would be sent to the United Nations for registration

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had signed the memorandum on maritime zones with Tripoli, and the document would be sent to the United Nations for registration.

Earlier in the day, the official gazette of Turkey published the memorandum, which had already been ratified by the country's parliament.

"Turkey and Libya have signed the memorandum on the demarcation of maritime zones. It was passed by our parliament. I signed it and now the document will be sent to the United Nations," Erdogan said in Istanbul as broadcast by Turkish NTV channel.

On November 27, Turkey and the internationally recognized Libyan government based in Tripoli (GNA) signed a memorandum that set a new maritime border that runs through a zone in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as theirs. The GNA-Turkey agreement would allow Turkey to use Libyan airspace and enter territorial waters without permission from the local authorities.

Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and the parliament based in eastern Libya have each voiced their objection to the agreement. Libyan Ambassador to Athens Maiza Gzllal was declared a persona non grata by Greece.

Related Topics

United Nations Turkey Parliament Tripoli Athens Istanbul Cyprus Libya Greece Tayyip Erdogan November Border From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Iran Unveils New Naval Combat Drone - Reports

5 minutes ago

Nation yet awaits Shehbaz to answer 18 questions o ..

5 minutes ago

Speaker National Assembly rules out constitutional ..

5 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah sheds light on its events in K ..

31 minutes ago

National Shooting Ball Championship rescheduled to ..

9 minutes ago

Airstrike Kills 3 Commanders of Turkish-Backed Syr ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.