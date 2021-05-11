UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Vows To Defend Palestinians After Row With Israel - Senior Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 10:27 PM

Turkey Vows to Defend Palestinians After Row With Israel - Senior Official

Fahrettin Altun, the director of communications with the Turkish Presidency, conveyed on Tuesday Ankara's determination to protect the rights of Palestinians in the face of what he described as daily harassment by Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Fahrettin Altun, the director of communications with the Turkish Presidency, conveyed on Tuesday Ankara's determination to protect the rights of Palestinians in the face of what he described as daily harassment by Israel.

"Imagine a state that steals and occupies land. Imagine innocent civilians denied basic human rights. Imagine women, children, and elderly harassed daily. Imagine the human dignity of a people violated. We will defend Palestinian rights," Altun said on Twitter.

Invoking the religious significance of the clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians near a mosque in East Jerusalem, the official added that "Muslims will defend al-Aqsa!"

Turkish officials mostly criticized Israel for the violence in Jerusalem in recent days.

Clashes escalated on Monday, leaving multiple casualties on both sides. Turkey accused Israel of allowing excessive use of force against Palestinian protesters. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israel a "terror state" on Saturday.

Jerusalem is considered one of the world's holiest sites due to its significance to the three largest monotheistic religions Christianity, Judaism, and islam. Jerusalem lies at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, since both consider it the capital of their respective states.

Related Topics

World Police Israel Turkey Twitter Jerusalem Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Women Mosque Muslim Jew Christian

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.