ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Turkey's approval of Sweden's NATO membership bid before the organization's summit in July depends on Stockholm, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Earlier in March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the country's parliament has started the process of ratification of Finland's NATO membership bid.

"Last Friday, I spoke with the Swedish Foreign Minister. I told him that we will announce our decision regarding Finland, we want them to hear about it first from us, not from the media, because we attach great importance our bilateral relations and respect them. He, in turn, told me that he hoped that their application would be approved before the NATO summit (in Vilnius, in July). I said it's up to you (Sweden)," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the A Haber broadcaster.