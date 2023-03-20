UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Approval Of Sweden's NATO Membership Bid Depends On Stockholm - Cavusoglu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Turkey's Approval of Sweden's NATO Membership Bid Depends on Stockholm - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Turkey's approval of Sweden's NATO membership bid before the organization's summit in July depends on Stockholm, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Earlier in March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the country's parliament has started the process of ratification of Finland's NATO membership bid.

"Last Friday, I spoke with the Swedish Foreign Minister. I told him that we will announce our decision regarding Finland, we want them to hear about it first from us, not from the media, because we attach great importance our bilateral relations and respect them. He, in turn, told me that he hoped that their application would be approved before the NATO summit (in Vilnius, in July). I said it's up to you (Sweden)," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the A Haber broadcaster.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Parliament Vilnius Stockholm Sweden Finland Tayyip Erdogan March July Media From

Recent Stories

Democratic leaders always practice dialogue rather ..

Democratic leaders always practice dialogue rather than resorting to violence: A ..

3 minutes ago
 Investopia brings together Italian, European compa ..

Investopia brings together Italian, European companies in Milan to explore inves ..

26 minutes ago
 Vietnam attracting Japanese investments to new are ..

Vietnam attracting Japanese investments to new areas

27 minutes ago
 Moorfields Eye Hospital in Abu Dhabi performs life ..

Moorfields Eye Hospital in Abu Dhabi performs life-changing surgery on 23-year-o ..

27 minutes ago
 PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS des ..

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS deserves strongest condemnation: ..

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting ..

NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.