ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The movement of ships in the Bosphorus Strait was restored on Friday after a dry cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain had run aground and blocked the maritime traffic, the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety said.

The directorate said on Thursday that the 173-meter cargo ship LADY ZEHMA ran aground in the Bosphorus Strait due to rudder failure while sailing from Ukraine to Istanbul. The vessel blocked the maritime traffic in the strait. Several tugs were sent to the scene of the incident.

Earlier on Friday, the Maritime Executive reported that the vessel has been refloated, and later reached the port of Istanbul.

"The strait is open for the movement of ships," the directorate tweeted.