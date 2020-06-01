UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Daily Coronavirus Count Hits New Low

Mon 01st June 2020 | 12:20 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Turkey recorded 839 new coronavirus cases in the past day, its health minister said Sunday, the lowest daily rise seen since March 25.

"Today, 839 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of infected to 163,942," Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Further 25 coronavirus patients died in the past 25 hours, taking the death toll to 4,540. With another 989 patients discharged, the official number of recoveries is now 127,973.

More Stories From World

