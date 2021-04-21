UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Sale Of Combat Drones To Ukraine Not Directed Against Russia - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Turkey's Sale of Combat Drones to Ukraine Not Directed Against Russia - Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that his country was selling combat drones to Ukraine without preconditions, the deal is not directed against Russia.

Earlier, the press service of Baykar, the largest Turkish manufacturer of drones, told Sputnik that Ukraine had already bought Turkish attack drones Bayraktar.

"We sell drones to whoever requests it, we have no preconditions. This deal [with Ukraine] is not against Russia. We are, fortunately, a country that has good production, we have something to sell," Cavusoglu told the Haberturk broadcaster.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

2 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

3 hours ago

43 convicted, billions recovered on references fil ..

48 minutes ago

Court adjourns NAB pleas for approval to close inq ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.