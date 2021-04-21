ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that his country was selling combat drones to Ukraine without preconditions, the deal is not directed against Russia.

Earlier, the press service of Baykar, the largest Turkish manufacturer of drones, told Sputnik that Ukraine had already bought Turkish attack drones Bayraktar.

"We sell drones to whoever requests it, we have no preconditions. This deal [with Ukraine] is not against Russia. We are, fortunately, a country that has good production, we have something to sell," Cavusoglu told the Haberturk broadcaster.