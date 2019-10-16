UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Syria Operation Should Not Prevent Constitutional Committee's Launch - UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:14 PM

Ankara's operation in northern Syria should not prevent the constitutional committee a joint effort by Damascus and opposition from beginning work by the end of the month, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Ankara's operation in northern Syria should not prevent the constitutional committee a joint effort by Damascus and opposition from beginning work by the end of the month, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Wednesday.

"As you know I have had discussions in Riyadh with the Opposition SNC, and today I continue those discussions here in Damascus with Foreign Minister [Walid] Muallem," Pedersen said after a meeting with Muallem.

"As I said we are very alarmed by developments in the northeast and of course we need to make sure that what is happening is not threat[en]ing the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria. But we have agreed, both here in Damascus, that we shall go forward and that we will have the first meeting of the Constitutional Committee by the end of this month," Pedersen said.

