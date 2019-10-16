UrduPoint.com
Turkish-Backed Armed Militants Attacked Civilians Near Ras al-Ayn in North Syria - Reports

Turkish-backed armed militants early on Wednesday opened fire on civilians in a village near Syria's northern city of Ras al-Ayn as Ankara's offensive against Kurdish-led militia in the region continues, Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported, citing a Kurdish military source

According to the source, three people were injured as a result of the attack.

The militants entered the village near Ras al-Ayn at around 2:30 a.m. (23:30 GMT on Tuesday), the source added.

The Turkish offensive against Kurdish militia in northern Syria began on October 9 and is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its border area of both Kurdish units and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Ankara believes that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces controlling the area are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

Damascus views the operation as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.

