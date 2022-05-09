MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Eight Turkish citizens, including women, have been kidnapped in Haiti, in the same area where a Dominican diplomat was abducted at the end of last month, media report.

The kidnapping took place at Croix-des-Bouquets on Sunday afternoon, the Haiti24 portal said, specifying that the Turkish citizens were traveling in a bus on the Dominican Republic-Haiti route.

Haiti24 said that the information has been confirmed by journalist Ives Marie Chanel and that the Haitian government is aware of the kidnapping.

Earlier this month, Carlos Guillen Tatis, an agriculture counselor at the Dominican Republic's embassy in Haiti, was freed after being kidnapped while traveling from the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince to the Dominican Republic. Tatis was kidnapped in the same Croix-des-Bouquets area.