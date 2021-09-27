Turkish Cypriot President Says No Need for UN Peacekeepers on Island

UrduPoint.com

The UN peacekeeping force is not needed in Cyprus, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The UN peacekeeping force is not needed in Cyprus, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar told Sputnik.

When asked whether they need to continue to have UN peacekeepers in Cyprus, Tatar stated, "No, we don't need them."

"We definitely want Turkish guarantee. We definitely want some Turkish troops on the island for our security because that's the only way we will secure on the island," he said. "Otherwise, we will be exposed to risks and other terrorist activities."

The UN mission on Cyprus, UNFICYP, was established in 1964 to prevent the escalation of violence between the Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. On January 30, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution extending the mandate of the peacekeeping force by another six months. The UNSC decision was criticized by Turkey as not making tangible contribution to the efforts toward the settlement of the Cyprus issue.

Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded the island. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared in 1983, and is recognized only by Turkey.

Negotiations on the reunification of Cyprus have been conducted almost from the moment of its division. The United Nations has attempted brokering reunification talks, but the negotiation has reached an impasse.

In July, the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, backed by Ankara, unilaterally demilitarized the UN-protected quarter of Varosha, a town in the buffer zone that separates the Greek and Turkish communities on the island. The UN Security Council condemned the move, saying it violates all previous United Nations resolutions on Cyprus.

