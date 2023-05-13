UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Ankara Won't Wait For US F-35 Jets, Wants $1.4Bln Back

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Ankara Won't Wait for US F-35 Jets, Wants $1.4Bln Back

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Turkey has no plans to wait until it is brought back to the US F-35 multirole fighter program, from which it was officially removed two years ago, and seeks a refund of $1.4 billion paid for the jets, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

"We want out money now. We want the money we paid there to be returned. Our friends from the ministry came together and reviewed the steps we will take from now on. We are now taking care of ourselves," Cavusoglu told CNN Turk, adding that Ankara does not want the situation to "turn into a snake story like with the Patriot defense system."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously said that the country had paid $1.4 billion for the jets.

In April 2021, the US excluded Turkey from the F-35 program after Ankara purchased Russia's S-400 air defense systems. Washington annulled the joint memorandum on the F-35 fighters with the country, while signing the document with seven other project partners ” the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada and Norway. Erdogan said later that year that Turkey had received a US offer to buy F-16 jets instead, one generation behind the F-35s. The US Congress has been debating whether to include restrictions on the sale of jets in its annual defense spending bill for fiscal 2023, while the US State Department has been trying to convince lawmakers that the deal was aligned with Washington's interests.

Related Topics

Australia Russia Turkey Washington Canada Norway Sale Buy Ankara Italy United Kingdom Netherlands Denmark Money Tayyip Erdogan April Congress From Billion

Recent Stories

Oman and Etihad Rail Company signs MoU with Vale t ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company signs MoU with Vale to transport products from Soha ..

2 minutes ago
 Students learn to create and nurture their own ind ..

Students learn to create and nurture their own indoor garden at Sharjah Children ..

6 minutes ago
 Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival sparks passion ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival sparks passion for clean energy in young min ..

6 minutes ago
 Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing so ..

Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing song from his film

1 hour ago
 FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations wi ..

FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations with Speaker of Senate of Burund ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.