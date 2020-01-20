Turkish security forces suspect Nurettin Demirtas, the younger brother of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party leader Selahattin Demirtas, of secretly training Kurdish separatists, state media reported Monday

Nurettin Demirtas has been giving ideological training to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), an outlawed group seeking a Kurdish autonomy, according to security sources cited by the Anadolu news agency.

Ankara sees PKK fighters as terrorists and claims that the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia is its offshoot. It has accused the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party of being linked to both groups.

Nurettin Demirtas was already jailed for 12 years in 1994 on charges of belonging to a PKK-linked group.